In November 2017, Russia to reach the maximum monthly exports of grains - Rusagrotrans

In November 2017, Russia can break a monthly record of grain exports, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.

Traditionally, in September-October period Russia demonstrates the peak volumes of grain exports, but in November of the current year the country will also reach the monthly maximum volumes, and export 5.1 mln tonnes, added the expert.

At the same time, I.Pavensky noted that increasing of grain shipment volumes from the deep-sea ports to the historic peak of 2.5-2.6 mln tonnes, will mainly contribute to achievement of the record figures of the general grain exports.

In September 2017, Russia demonstrated the previous record of monthly grain shipments, which totaled 4.9 mln tonnes.

In December 2017, the export volumes will reach 4.3-4.4 mln tonnes. Therefore, in the first half of 2017/18 MY Russia can supply nearly 26.7 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, up nearly 30% compared with the same period last season, the analyst added.

In terms of keeping of the current shipment dynamics, by the end of the season-2017/18 Russia will export 46 mln tonnes of grains (without flour and peas), forecasted I.Pavensky.

