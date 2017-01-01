Agrinews

Netherlands is one of the main partners of Ukraine among the EU countries

The Netherlands is one of the key foreign economic partners of Ukraine among countries of the European Union, declared the Director of Program for Agro-Industry Development at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF), Olexiy Pavlenko on November 30.

He noted that in 2017, there was observed some increasing of bilateral trade between the countries. So, for nine months of 2017 the general sales turnover of agricultural products totaled 15.9 bln USD, including the Ukrainian exports to the Netherlands - 884 mln USD, and the Dutch imports to Ukraine - 120 mln USD. Thus, the exports increased by 368 mln USD compared with the same period last year, and the imports - up 11.4 mln USD, the expert explained.

According to O.Pavlenko, grain crops (348.5 mln USD), fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin (258.3 mln USD), oilseeds (148.6 mln USD), meat and edible meat offal (57 mln USD) were the main export positions.

