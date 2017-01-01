Ukraine harvested nearly 12 mln tonnes of sunflower seed - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of November 30, Ukraine harvested 11.896 mln tonnes of sunflower seed throughout the areas of 5.924 mln ha (99%), with the average yield at 2.01 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
The production volumes of soybeans reached 3.753 mln tonnes, the yield - 1.93 t/ha, and the harvested areas - 1.944 mln ha (98%).
In addition, agrarians almost completed the harvesting campaign of corn for grain: agrarians harvested 21.801 mln tonnes of corn throughout 4.065 mln ha (90%), with the yield at 5.36 t/ha.
Also, Ukrainian agrarians planted winter grains for the harvest-2018 throughout 6.912 mln ha (96% of the plan). In particular, the planted areas under winter wheat totaled 5.943 mln ha (97%), winter barley - 822 thsd ha (89%), and rye - 147 thsd ha (93%). Agrarians already planted winter rapeseed throughout 864 thsd ha (112%).
