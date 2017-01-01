Agrinews

11:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 62

Russia: in the third week of November, Rostov oblast seaports exported 235 thsd tonnes of grains

In the period of November 14-20, 2017, the territorial administration of Rosselkhoznadzor in Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan oblasts and the Republic of Kalmykia provided 604 phytosanitary certificates for batches of grains and its by-products at 316.17 thsd tonnes, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on November 28.

In particular, in Rostov oblast Rosselkhoznadzor provided 264 phytosanitary certificates for shipment of 248.68 thsd tonnes of the products, which totaled 44% of the general number of certificates and 79% of the general volumes of examined products for the reporting period.

The region mainly realized the exports through the offshore border crossings - 235.74 thsd tonnes, or 95% of the region export figures. Thus, the sea port of Rostov-on-Don shipped 147.61 thsd tonnes of the products, Azov port - 60.09 thsd tonnes, Taganrog port - 28.04 thsd tonnes. Also, the supplies through the internal border crossings totaled 12.91 thsd tonnes.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 21 countries. Turkey became the leader of the product imports - 204.47 thsd tonnes (81% of the exports). Also, Vietnam imported large-scale volumes - 15.19 thsd tonnes, as well as Israel - 10.14 thsd tonnes, Georgia - 5 thsd tonnes, and Italy - 3.09 thsd tonnes.

In particular, wheat was the main export crop in the reporting period - 153.69 thsd tonnes, or 62% of the general export volumes. The exports of wheat bran totaled 23.87 thsd tonnes (10%), corn - 22.92 thsd tonnes (9%), sunflower meal - 19.12 thsd tonnes (8%), and flaxseed - 11.43 thsd tonnes (5%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment