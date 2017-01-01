Agrinews

Russia: condition of winter crops became worse compared with last year - Hydrometcentre

To date, the condition of winter crops became generally better than the average annual rates in Russia, but it got somewhat worse compared with the last year figures, declared the Director of the Hydrometeorological Research Centre of Russian Federation (Hydrometcentre), Roman Vilfand on November 30.

According to Roshydromet estimations, nearly 5% of the planted areas were in poor condition, i.e. spaced and thinned crops. At the same time, 95% of the crops demonstrated mostly good or satisfactory condition. It is a good rate, because during 5 recent years slightly more than 8% of the crops planted areas in the country usually showed poor condition. But last year, only 3% of the areas were in poor condition, said R.Vilfand.

Also, he added that in the autumn 2017 there was observed insufficient level of precipitations to repeat the high rates of 2016.

Only in the second half of October and early November, the depth of precipitations was sufficient to realize active planting works. But in order to reach normal winter crops vegetation processes, there is required sufficient level of precipitations and the deeper layer of soil with good moisture content. Of course, the situation can improve, in terms of heavy precipitations in the form of snow, and slow filtration of snow into the soil, said the Head of Hydrometcentre.

