Ukraine: in January-October, the costs for agricultural production increased - State Statistics Service

In January-October period of 2017, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 22.2% compared with the same period of 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on November 30.

In particular, the costs for production of plant growing commodities raised by 23.4% compared with January-October of 2016, and animal commodities – up 18.6%.

According to the statistics figures, in October 2017 the costs for production of agricultural commodities increased by 2.1% compared with the previous month.

Also, the cost indices for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 25.8% compared with the first ten months of 2016.

