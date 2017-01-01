Agrinews

15:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 60

In July-November, Ukraine exported 2.8 mln tonnes of oilseeds - SSUFSCP

In July-November of 2017, Ukraine supplied 2.8 mln tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets, an increase of 1 mln tonnes compared with the same period last year, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) on November 30.

According to the announcement, rapeseed formed the major share of exported oilseeds - more than 1.8 mln tonnes. The supplies of rapeseed increased by over 1 mln tonnes compared with the last year indicators.

Also, in the reporting period the exports of Ukrainian soybeans totaled 0.93 mln tonnes, which almost met the last year level (1 mln tonnes).

In addition, as of November 30 the export volumes of grains reached 17.76 mln tonnes. In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 10 mln tonnes, barley - 3.6 mln tonnes, and corn - 3.5 mln tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment