Source: APK-Inform

Russia harvested over 139 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

As of December 1, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 45.9 mln ha (in 2016 - 45.7 mln ha). The production volumes of grains totaled 139.3 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 3.04 t/ha (in 2016 - 124.6 mln tonnes, and 2.72 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested corn for grain throughout 2.3 mln ha, and produced 11.8 mln tonnes of the grain. The average yield totaled 5.18 t/ha.

Also, agrarians continued harvesting rice: the production volumes reached 1.1 mln tonnes, the harvested areas - 178.5 thsd ha, and the average yield totaled 6.33 t/ha.

Agrarians already produced 9.6 mln tonnes of sunflower seed. The harvested areas reached 6.3 mln ha, with the yield at 1.53 t/ha.

Russia already produced 3.7 mln tonnes of soybeans. The harvested areas reached 2.5 mln ha, with the yield at 1.5 t/ha.

Also, Russia planted winter crops throughout the areas of over 17.1 mln ha (in 2016 - 17.3 mln ha).

