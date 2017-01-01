Russia harvested over 139 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
As of December 1, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 45.9 mln ha (in 2016 - 45.7 mln ha). The production volumes of grains totaled 139.3 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 3.04 t/ha (in 2016 - 124.6 mln tonnes, and 2.72 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians harvested corn for grain throughout 2.3 mln ha, and produced 11.8 mln tonnes of the grain. The average yield totaled 5.18 t/ha.
Also, agrarians continued harvesting rice: the production volumes reached 1.1 mln tonnes, the harvested areas - 178.5 thsd ha, and the average yield totaled 6.33 t/ha.
Agrarians already produced 9.6 mln tonnes of sunflower seed. The harvested areas reached 6.3 mln ha, with the yield at 1.53 t/ha.
Russia already produced 3.7 mln tonnes of soybeans. The harvested areas reached 2.5 mln ha, with the yield at 1.5 t/ha.
Also, Russia planted winter crops throughout the areas of over 17.1 mln ha (in 2016 - 17.3 mln ha).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: condition of winter crops became worse compared with last year - Hydrometcentre
14:00
-
Russia: in the third week of November, Rostov oblast seaports exported 235 thsd tonnes of grains
11:20
-
In November 2017, Russia to reach the maximum monthly exports of grains - Rusagrotrans
Yesterday, 16:00
-
In the current season, Russia to produce 16.5 mln tonnes of oilseeds - Solnechnye produkty
Yesterday, 10:30
-
In the nearest five years, Russia to increase grain exports by 30 mln tonnes - Ministry of Agriculture
November 29, 15:00
-
Russia: in 2017, the growth of agricultural production to reach 3.5% - Ministry of Agriculture
November 28, 16:00
-
Russia reduced the exports of 3-grade wheat
November 28, 13:40