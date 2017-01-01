The prices of agrarians in the Russian Federation decreased almost by 8% for 10 months of this year
In October, 2017 the price index of agrarians in Russia, according to preliminary data, totaled 99,7% in comparison with level a month earlier. For January-October the specified indicator was 92,1%, Rosstat has reported.
At the same, following the results of reporting month the prices fell by 0,2% in comparison with the level of September, in January-October – by 10,4%.
In livestock the increase of prices was observed for the reported month by 0,7% whereas the prices during first 10 months fell by 6,4%.
