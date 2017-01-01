Grain export from seaports of Ukraine noticeably decreased
According to weekly monitoring data of APK-Inform news Agency, from November 25 till December 1 Ukraine shipped 500 thsd tonnes of grains that is 33% lower than week before (750 thousand tons, taking into account updating of data). The lowering volumes of export were observed for all main cultures.
It is also necessary to mark that the main export-oriented culture the last week was corn which shipments, nevertheless, reduced to 249 thsd tonnes against 342 thsd tonnes the week before. Export of wheat decreased to 224 (359) thsd tonnes, barley – to 27 (50) thsd tonnes.
The largest grain volume was shipped by the TIS company - 146 thsd tonnes. The second place took the Danube shipping and stevedoring company with eport volume of 118 thsd tonnes.
The leading importers of the Ukrainian grain became Egypt (61 thsd tonnes) and Morocco (60 thsd tonnes). The third place took Netherlands with total imports of 50 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In July-November, Ukraine exported 2.8 mln tonnes of oilseeds - SSUFSCP
December 1, 15:30
-
Ukraine: in January-October, the costs for agricultural production increased - State Statistics Service
December 1, 14:50
-
Ukraine harvested nearly 12 mln tonnes of sunflower seed - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
December 1, 10:00
-
Netherlands is one of the main partners of Ukraine among the EU countries
November 30, 16:50
-
Ukraine exported over 16 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
November 29, 09:10
-
Ukraine: for 10 months of 2017, the exports of agricultural products exceeded 14 bln USD - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
November 28, 17:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 59 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
November 28, 09:50
-
Ukraine: in the third week of November, the seaports decreased grain shipment volumes
November 27, 14:00