Grain export from seaports of Ukraine noticeably decreased

According to weekly monitoring data of APK-Inform news Agency, from November 25 till December 1 Ukraine shipped 500 thsd tonnes of grains that is 33% lower than week before (750 thousand tons, taking into account updating of data). The lowering volumes of export were observed for all main cultures.

It is also necessary to mark that the main export-oriented culture the last week was corn which shipments, nevertheless, reduced to 249 thsd tonnes against 342 thsd tonnes the week before. Export of wheat decreased to 224 (359) thsd tonnes, barley – to 27 (50) thsd tonnes.

The largest grain volume was shipped by the TIS company - 146 thsd tonnes. The second place took the Danube shipping and stevedoring company with eport volume of 118 thsd tonnes.

The leading importers of the Ukrainian grain became Egypt (61 thsd tonnes) and Morocco (60 thsd tonnes). The third place took Netherlands with total imports of 50 thsd tonnes.

