By 2030 Kazakhstan will shifts from wheat to sunflower – the expert
Provided the expected climatic conditions the yield of spring wheat in Kazakhstan by 2030 will decrease to 63-91% (of the 2017 level), and by 2050 – to 51-87% while the yield of sunflower seeds will average 102-109% and 100-105% respectively, declared Saaken Baysholanov, the head of the geography and environmental management department of Kazakhstan Climatology Institute.
Thus, according to the expert, the total volume of average precipitation in winter, spring and autumn of 2020 till 2050 will be insufficient that can cause reduced yield of spring wheat due to high evaporability, despite the expected growth of rainfall up to 10% in a year.
In particular, the spring wheat yield in the North Kazakhstan can fell to 52-66% of the existing values, in Akmola – up to 58-77%, and in Kostanay – up to 51-63%.
«Theese calculations indicates the necessity of the expansion of planted area under thermophilic cultures in northern and east areas of Kazakhstan. Besides, it should be taken into account that such a forecast remain valid considering the current level of farming and only the use of new agrotechnologies will allow to increase the yield of sunflower», – S. Baysholanov summarized.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: “KTZ — Freight transportation” JSC transported 7.7 mln tonnes of grain and 2.6 mln tonnes of flour for 11 months
Yesterday, 17:17
-
Kazakhstan: by 2030, wheat yield figures to decrease - Kazhydromet
December 1, 12:00
-
Kazakhstan: sunflower seed of the harvest-2017 showed oil content at 45-50% - SGS
November 30, 17:40
-
In January-October, Kazakhstan doubled the exports of sunflower oil
November 30, 13:40
-
Last season, Kazakhstan exported over 50% of vegetable oils supplies to China - expert
November 30, 12:00
-
In January-October, Kazakhstan increased the production of crude sunflower oil
November 29, 17:00