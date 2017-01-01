Agrinews

By 2030 Kazakhstan will shifts from wheat to sunflower – the expert

Provided the expected climatic conditions the yield of spring wheat in Kazakhstan by 2030 will decrease to 63-91% (of the 2017 level), and by 2050 – to 51-87% while the yield of sunflower seeds will average 102-109% and 100-105% respectively, declared Saaken Baysholanov, the head of the geography and environmental management department of Kazakhstan Climatology Institute.

Thus, according to the expert, the total volume of average precipitation in winter, spring and autumn of 2020 till 2050 will be insufficient that can cause reduced yield of spring wheat due to high evaporability, despite the expected growth of rainfall up to 10% in a year.

In particular, the spring wheat yield in the North Kazakhstan can fell to 52-66% of the existing values, in Akmola – up to 58-77%, and in Kostanay – up to 51-63%.

«Theese calculations indicates the necessity of the expansion of planted area under thermophilic cultures in northern and east areas of Kazakhstan. Besides, it should be taken into account that such a forecast remain valid considering the current level of farming and only the use of new agrotechnologies will allow to increase the yield of sunflower», – S. Baysholanov summarized.

