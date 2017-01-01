Kazakhstan: “KTZ — Freight transportation” JSC transported 7.7 mln tonnes of grain and 2.6 mln tonnes of flour for 11 months
“KTZ — Freight transportation” JSC in Kazakhstan during the period January-November, 2017, transported 7.7 mln tonnes of grain, of which interrapublican traffic amounted to 4.9 mln tonnes. Moreover, the volume of the flour transported by the company amounted to 2.6 mln tonnes, of which interrapublican traffic amounted to 600 thsd tonnes, and 2 mln tonnes were exported, according to the company announcement made by CE of “KTZ — Freight transportation” JSC, Yerzhan Kulakov.
Moreover, the reduction of the terminal operations infrastructural restrictions will increase the shipping volumes and cut the wagon turn-over, which thereby improve the business effectiveness of the entrepreneurs and the carriers.
