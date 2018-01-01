Agrinews

The Verkhovna Rada can prolong the moratorium on farmlands sale in Ukraine

On Thursday, December 7, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine can include in the agenda the bill of extension the moratorium of farmlands sales, declared the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy on 4 December, - the RBC Ukraine has reported.

"I ask to raise on committee of the agenda all the questions concerning the moratorium and that bill which will be supported by committee. On Thursday I will suggest to include in the agenda the session and coordination", he said. The chairman has noted that no one fractions of parliament has objected to extension of the moratorium.

It should be reminded, that the World Bank insists on lifting of the moratorium for land sales since January 1, 2018. The bank considers the existence of the ban on farmlands’ sales to be the reason of low yield in Ukraine.

