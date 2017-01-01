Agrinews

The inflation rate in Kazakhstan during 11 months totaled 6,3%

In January-November 2017, the inflation rate in Kazakhstan was 6,3%, reported the press service of the of national economy Ministry of RK.

As it is mentioned, during the reported period the food prices grew by 5,3%, by other goods – by 8,4%, and for paid services – by 5,6%.

Thus, the prices increase on beef was made 14,2%, on mutton - 13,5%, horse-flesh - 8,5% and for butter - 0,2%. In it’s turn, the reduction of prices is recorded on buckwheat (-26,7%), eggs (-18,6%), sugar (-17,7%) and sunflower oil (-9,5%).

