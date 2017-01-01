The Cabinet of Ministers will sign the agreement on updating the Ukrzaliznytsya rolling stock with GE Transportation by the end of the year
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has completed the negotiations with the American GE Transportation, and is planning to sign the agreement on strategic partnership on implementation the seven-year program of updating the rolling stock of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsya with a total cost of $1 billion until the end of 2017. The press service of the government reported about it on December, 4.
"I am glad that we finalized our arrangements and we agree that until the end of the year all the documents have to be coordinated and signed. The government will promote this process", – the head of the government Vladimir Groysman has noted.
The active phase of negotiations was proceeded within three last months headed by the management of Ukrzaliznytsya with the assistance UkraineInvest Office investments.
The parties agreed that within the implementation of all arrangements the use of the Ukrainian capacities will increase up to 40%. Besides, the agreement provides the Ukrainian production created on the basis of technologies and within observance of the GE standards will be used in other GE Transportation projects in other countries.
It is specified that in September 2018 Ukrzaliznytsya will deliver 30 locomotives of Ukrainian production that will be serviced in Ukraine within the first phase of the project.
