Yesterday, 15:13 Source: APK-Inform Views: 105

Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU exported over 702 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, PJSC State Food and Grain Corporation Ukraine supplied more than 702 thsd tonnes of grain and oilseeds products on foreign markets, declared the Acting Chairman of the Board at PJSC SFGCU, Dmytro Gavrysh on December 5.

Moreover, during the November the exports volume plan has been realized for 102%, which amounted to 168 thsd tonnes. The Chinese public company CCEC remained the main importer of the Ukrainian products, and shipped approximately 300 thsd tonnes of grains during the first 5 months of the current MY.

PJSC SFGCU is a reliable partner and grain exporter, thereby, company intends to widen the foreign deliveries to Portugal, Netherlands, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia and Bangladesh including by means of CCEC, D. Gavrysh also said.

