Russia harvested almost 140 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
As of December 4, Russian agrarians harvested grains throughout the general areas of 45.9 mln ha (in 2016 – 45.7 mln ha), or 97.6% of the forecast. The production volumes of grains totaled 139.5 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 3.04 t/ha (in 2016 - 124.6 mln tonnes, and 2.72 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians harvested corn throughout 2.3 mln ha (80.2%), and produced 12 mln tonnes of the grain, with the average yield of 5.18 t/ha.
Agrarians continued harvesting sunflower seed, and already produced 9.8 mln tonnes of the oilseed. The harvested areas reached 6.4 mln ha (81.4%), with the yield at 1.53 t/ha.
Russian also continued harvesting soybeans and already produced 3.7 mln tonnes of the oilseed. The harvest area reached 2.5 mln ha (96.2%), with the yield at 1.5 t/ha.
Moreover, agrarians continued harvesting sugar-beet and production amounted to 51 mln tonnes. The harvest area reached 1.2 mln ha (99.5%), with the yield at 45.36 t/ha.
Also, Russia planted winter crops throughout 17.1 mln ha, or 98.4% of the planned areas (in 2016 – 17.3 mln ha).
