Kazakhstan: oilseeds market trade activity promoted this week
According to the monitoring reports of APK-Inform Agency, in Kazakhstan this week most of the oilseeds merchants (of flaxseeds, rapeseeds, and soybeans) increased the raw materials supply volume at the market.
In particular, the supply growth was due to the agrarians’ decisions to enlarge the working assets due to the seasonal factor, before the New Year holidays.
However, such a tendency did not seriously affected the price performance at the oilseeds market.
