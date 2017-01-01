Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:54 Source: APK-Inform Views: 107

The prices of sunflower meal on the Russian export market decreased

According to APK-Inform news Agency, on December 5 the decrease of export prices for the Russian sunflower meal was fixed due to high offers.

Thus, bid prices for the sunflower meal during reported period don't exceed 135 USD/t FOB more often.

It should be noted, that since the start of the season the specified prices fell for 30 USD/t.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment