The prices of sunflower meal on the Russian export market decreased
According to APK-Inform news Agency, on December 5 the decrease of export prices for the Russian sunflower meal was fixed due to high offers.
Thus, bid prices for the sunflower meal during reported period don't exceed 135 USD/t FOB more often.
It should be noted, that since the start of the season the specified prices fell for 30 USD/t.
