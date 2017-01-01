Ukraine is expanding gradually it’s presence in the European food market
Ukraine is increasing supply of agricultural products to the market of the European Union, despite the complexity of access and its specifics, reported Maxim Martynyuk, the first deputy minister of agrarian and food policy of Ukraine according to Minagroprod's press service of December, the 5.
According to the message, the export of the Ukrainian production to the EU increased by 41% (or by $1,4 billion) - to $4,6 billion during 10 months of the year. Import to EU for the reporting period made $1,79 billion.
The deputy minister noted that turnover between Ukraine and EU rose by 32,2% (or for $1,6 billion) to $6,5 billion for 10 month in comparison with the same period of 2016. The positive balance increased by 65,5% to $2,9 billion.
"General export of agrarian production and the food industry of Ukraine increased by almost 23% to $14,7 billion in relation to the same period of last year. The import made $3,6 billion. The main export positions are sunflower oil, corn, wheat, rapeseeds, soybean, meat and offal of poultry", – specified in the message.
