The development of port infrastructure allow Russia to boost grain export up to 70-80 million tons per year - Hatuov

The port development of Russia will allow the country to increase volumes of grain export up to 70-80 million tons per year, reported Dzhambulat Hatuov, the first Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation declared during the ceremony of the start of new elevator of the Novorossiysk bakery plant on December 5.

«In recent years Russia became one of the largest exporters of grain. It has been exported more than 22 million tons of grain already that is 30% higher than the last season. Russian grains and by-products today are delivered to 122 countries of the world. We set the task not only on saving traditional markets, but also on penetrating the new ones", - the minister marked.

At the same time he emphasized, that growth of grain export imposes increased requirements to infrastructure of the grain market, in particular, to storage capacities and to supply logistics. In its judgment, the port transshipment capacities play an important role in export flows as the main volumes of export concentrate there exactly. Finally, the successful rates of deliveries to the global market substantially depend on coordinated work of exporters, the railroad and ports.

It is also marked, that the total volume of single grain storage of PJSC NKHP by July, 2018 can reach 300 thousand tons after the introduction of new transshipment capacities of 110 thousand tons.

