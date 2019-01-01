The agrarian committee has supported the bill of extension the moratorium on farmlands sales in Ukraine till 2019
The committee of agrarian policy and the land issues of Ukraine has considered 9 bills of extension the moratorium of farmlands sales in Ukraine on December, 5. Following the results of the meeting it was decided to maintain the bill No. 7350 "About modifications to the section X "Transitional provisions" of the Land code of Ukraine concerning the extension of alienation ban of farmlands" from 11/30/2017, reported the website of the committee.
The document supposes to prolong the moratorium on alienation and buying-selling the farmlands till January 1, 2019.
"To recommend the specified bill to Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to assume this bill as the basis and as the law", – said in the statement.
