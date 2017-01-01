Ukraine and China has signed the investment cooperation project in the agrarian sector
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Economic Development of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture of China has signed the investment cooperation project in the agricultural sector, declared the press office of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 6.
The main target of the project is to concentrate on the investment cooperation priorities between Ukraine and China in the agricultural sector, and to set the key mechanisms of the collaboration. Moreover, it should spur the business activities of both countries, said the deputy minister of Agrarian and food Policy of Ukraine for European Integration,.
Moreover, the sales volume of the agricultural products between Ukraine and China for the past 2 years has is more than $1 bln.
In addition, Ukrainian agricultural sector has a substantial potential to become the industrial hub for the foreign partners, Olga Trofimtseva added.
