Belarus: prices for rapeseed meal are falling

According to APK-Inform news Agency, the reduction of prices for rapeseed meal is observed on the Belarusian market since the start of December, caused by sufficient seasonal supply on the market.

In this regard, selling prices for rapeseed meal are announced at the level of 420 Br/t EXW as of December, 6 that is 10 Br/t lower to the same indicator as of the end November.

Let us note, that the offers for rapeseed meal are coming to the market at more higher prices - from 480 Br/t EXW.

