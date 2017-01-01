FOB bid prices for sunflower meal increased at the seaports of Ukraine
According to preliminary figures of APK-Inform Agency, as of start of the current week, the increase of bid prices for sunflower meal at the Ukrainian seaports is observed due to high-scale demand for the product.
Thus, as of the January 6, bid prices for sunflower meal usually varied within the range of 160-170 USD/t FOB, an increase of nearly 10-15 USD/t compared with the previous week.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU has spent more than 100 mln hryvnias for sponsorship
Yesterday, 17:09
-
Ukraine and China has signed the investment cooperation project in the agrarian sector
Yesterday, 14:07
-
The agrarian committee has supported the bill of extension the moratorium on farmlands sales in Ukraine till 2019
Yesterday, 11:09
-
Ukraine is expanding gradually it’s presence in the European food market
Yesterday, 09:26
-
Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU exported over 702 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds
December 5, 15:13
-
The Cabinet of Ministers will sign the agreement on updating the Ukrzaliznytsya rolling stock with GE Transportation by the end of the year
December 5, 12:05
-
The Verkhovna Rada can prolong the moratorium on farmlands sale in Ukraine
December 5, 09:37
-
Grain export from seaports of Ukraine noticeably decreased
December 4, 14:18
-
In July-November, Ukraine exported 2.8 mln tonnes of oilseeds - SSUFSCP
December 1, 15:30
-
Ukraine: in January-October, the costs for agricultural production increased - State Statistics Service
December 1, 14:50