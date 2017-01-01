Agrinews

FOB bid prices for sunflower meal increased at the seaports of Ukraine

According to preliminary figures of APK-Inform Agency, as of start of the current week, the increase of bid prices for sunflower meal at the Ukrainian seaports is observed due to high-scale demand for the product.

Thus, as of the January 6, bid prices for sunflower meal usually varied within the range of 160-170 USD/t FOB, an increase of nearly 10-15 USD/t compared with the previous week.

