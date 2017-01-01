Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:09 Source: APK-Inform Views: 70

Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU has spent more than 100 mln hryvnias for sponsorship

PJSC State Food and Grain Corporation Ukraine has financed the agrarians for more than 100 mln hryvnias within the context of the forward purchases of the winter crop 2018, declared Dmytro Gavrysh, the a.g. Chairman of the Board at PJSC SFGCU, Dmytro Gavrysh .

As follows, the PJSC SFGCU experts together with the insurance companies’ specialists conduct the inspections of the planted crops in the area where it is possible due to the weather conditions. Providing the results to be successful, the experts of PJSC State Food and Grain Corporation are able to sign an agreement with the agrarians.

Moreover, the Chairman of the corporations added that the forward contracting program for grains has been launched this autumn in order to help agrarians to gain the working capital for the successful start of the spring planting campaign.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment