Carrying capacities of Kazakhstan ports increase to 25 million tons by 2025

Carrying capacities of Kazakhstan ports will make 25 million tons by 2025, reported Maksat Kabashev, the vice-president of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zhola Oil Company on December, 6.

According to the message, since 2014 it has been completed the construction of 3 thousand km of a section of the international corridor "Western the Europe-western China" which can reduce the time of loads transportation from Lianyungang port of China to St. Petersburg up to 10 days. It has been also constructed more than 1 thousand km of the new railroad, including a railway corridor of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran. Besides, the first terrestrial dry port Horgos which has the largest logistic park of Central Asia is also constructed.

"More than 700 km of new railway and more than 3 thousand km of highways are constructed for the Transcaspian route. The port of Aktau whose carrying capacities increased to 19,5 million tons in 2017 is expanded in west and also the Kuryk port with the new system of ferry complexes providing an optimum route for transportation of goods from China, Central Asia and the Uralo-Siberian region of Russia is constructed. The taken measures will increase the loading capacity of RK ports to 25 million tons per year that will influence development of the Transcaspian route from China to Turkey and Europe through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia", – M. Kabashev marked.

Besides, the new terminal was constructed in Lianyungang port of China within the joint Kazakhstan-Chinese project which became the key one for infrastructure consolidation from the countries of Southeast Asia and their sending by high speed container trains along the Transcaspian route. It is marked that today some other projects are implemented within the merge of the RK state program "Nurla жол" and the Chinese project "One Belt — One Way".

