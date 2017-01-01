Kazakhstan: JSC "Food Contract Corporation" passes to the new methods of grain procurement
JSC "Food Contract Corporation" in Kazakhstan expands new methods of grain procurement within the development of electronic trading, the press service of Prodkorporation reported about it on December 6.
According to the message, the company has an opportunity to conduct electronic procurement by means of acquisition the grain receipts on the web portal of the state property register now. Besides, the single functional trade for grain receipts is provided on the web portal of the state property register which represents a uniform access to electronic trading platform for grain receipts selling.
Besides, the grain owners can offer grain receipts for sale in their private office and if the grain price will not exceed the purchasing prices of Prodkorporation, then no least than 600 tons are offered for buying within each separate transaction (according to the exchange legislation of RK).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Carrying capacities of Kazakhstan ports increase to 25 million tons by 2025
09:49
-
Kazakhstan: oilseeds market trade activity promoted this week
December 5, 16:00
-
The inflation rate in Kazakhstan during 11 months totaled 6,3%
December 5, 10:11
-
Kazakhstan: “KTZ — Freight transportation” JSC transported 7.7 mln tonnes of grain and 2.6 mln tonnes of flour for 11 months
December 4, 17:17
-
By 2030 Kazakhstan will shifts from wheat to sunflower – the expert
December 4, 15:57
-
Kazakhstan: by 2030, wheat yield figures to decrease - Kazhydromet
December 1, 12:00
-
Kazakhstan: sunflower seed of the harvest-2017 showed oil content at 45-50% - SGS
November 30, 17:40