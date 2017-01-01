Agrinews

Kazakhstan: JSC "Food Contract Corporation" passes to the new methods of grain procurement

JSC "Food Contract Corporation" in Kazakhstan expands new methods of grain procurement within the development of electronic trading, the press service of Prodkorporation reported about it on December 6.

According to the message, the company has an opportunity to conduct electronic procurement by means of acquisition the grain receipts on the web portal of the state property register now. Besides, the single functional trade for grain receipts is provided on the web portal of the state property register which represents a uniform access to electronic trading platform for grain receipts selling.

Besides, the grain owners can offer grain receipts for sale in their private office and if the grain price will not exceed the purchasing prices of Prodkorporation, then no least than 600 tons are offered for buying within each separate transaction (according to the exchange legislation of RK).

