Since the start of 2017/18 MY Ukraine exported 17.5 mln tonnes of grain
According to the State Courier Service, since the start of 2017/18 MY as of December 6, the grain export from Ukraine totaled 17,5 mln tonnes.
In particular, the wheat export was 10,15 million tons, barley – 3,74 million tons, corn – 3,56 million tons.
Besides, the shipments of Ukrainian flour made 210,1 thsd tonnes, including wheat flour – 209,4 thsd tonnes.
