Agrinews

14:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 33

Since the start of the season PJSC exported almost 30 thsd tonnes of flour and bran

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY PJSC State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine delivered 28,7 thsd tonnes of flour and bran to the foreign markets, reported Dmitry Gavrish, the chairman of the state board of the corporation on December 6.

"PJSC continues to use effectively the possibility of processing enterprises for accumulation the volumes of flour-grinding export. Thus, in November 2017 we exported 7,4 thsd tonnes of flour-grinding production, thereby having implemented the plan for 86%", - the head of corporation noted.

According to him, the corporation sells flour and bran on the domestic market also that in current season totaled 37,8 thsd tonnes what is 54% more than the same indicator last year.

"Ensuring demand for flour-grinding production – is one of the priorities of the company. In November 2017 there was exported more than 6,3 thousand tons of flour-grinding production, having implemented the plan for 94%", - D. Gavrish noted.

It should be reminded, that PJSC ships flour to the markets of Angola, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Somalia. At the same time, Turkey, Egypt and Morocco remain the main consumers of the granulated bran.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment