Bid prices for Ukrainian sunflower meal decreased on DAP Belarus
According to APK-Inform news Agency, the Ukrainian producers of sunflower meal report about reduction of bid prices for the product on DAP-Belarus this week. Such a tendency, according to them, is caused by enough offers in the Belarusian market of sunflower meal, both the Ukrainian, and Russian origin.
Thus, as of beginning of December 7, the bid prices for sunflower meal on the specified basis varied in the range of 165-167 USD/t more often (delivery in December-January) against 170-173 USD/t at the end of November.
