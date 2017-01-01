Agrinews

15:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 10

Russia and Egypt will jointly produce equipment for the flour-and-cereals industry

The Russian company JSC "Consortium Elevatorprodmashstroi" together with the National organization of military manufacturing of Egypt have signed two collaboration agreements concerning the production of the elevators facilities, grain storages and the flour-and-cereals complexes, the press office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation declared on December 7.

According to the message, the first of the agreements provides the foundation of the joint venture “RosAgroEgypt”. The company will be dealing with the upgrading of the current facilities and the construction of the new flour-and-cereals equipment, which should be manufactured and sold in Egypt. Moreover, the company is to provide services such as design, assembling, adjustment and commissioning, maintenance and post-sale service.

The second agreement provides the collaboration issues concerning the manufacturing and transportation of the elevators, milling and feed-milling plants, cereals plants. Moreover, this agreement provides the partial localization of the facilities in Egypt. All the costs for the supply and maintenance support are to be conducted by Egypt.

The press-office also added that both agreements concerning the modernization, manufacturing and the instrumentation of the grain sector facilities should be implemented in Egypt bypass tendering, taking into account the existing preferences of the defense plants.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment