The Russian ports of the Caspian Sea are loaded only for 20-30%

The strategy of Russian ports development in the Caspian Sea Basin will allow to increase their congestion as they work only for 20-30% of the potential now, Ramazan Abdulatipov, the special representative of the Russian President on humanitarian and economic cooperation with the states of the Caspian region reported the TASS agency on December 7.

"The Russian ports in the Caspian Sea work very ineffectively, at best - for 25-30% of the capacities. And that is huge resources which do not work and which could bring taxes", - A. Abdulatipov told.

At the same time, it marked that the strategy of Russian ports development accepted in November 2017 in the Caspian Basin can improve a situation. According to him, the working group which will discuss the issues of the strategy implementation, the amounts of financing and primary tasks will gather on December 15 for the first time. At the same time, regions and departments "should work more mobile, realize projects quicker", relying at the same time not only for the state budget, but also to attract investors actively.

"The Makhachkala port is the beautiful, ice-free port. Now it works for 20-25%, thus we should ask an effective master. For example, Iranians want to take shares of the Makhachkala seaport, so why are afraid of. The shareholder will act on the basis of the Russian legislation and there are no reasons to fear" - A. Abdulatipov noted.

