Kazakhstan: freight turnover of JSC “KTZ-Freight transportation” increased by 8% since the start of year
In January-November 2017, the fright turnover of JSC «KTZ-Freight transportation» rose by 8,2%, at the same time the grain loadings – by 19% and that of flour by 15%, -- the press service of KTZ reported on December 7.
According to the message, the turnover of the company within the country increased by 61%, and the export – by 5%, that of to Turkmenistan (+31%), China (+18%), Kyrgyzstan (+10%), Uzbekistan and Russia (+12%). Besides, the volume of goods transportation in the import direction rose by 17%: from Russia – by 17%, China – by 21%, Uzbekistan – by 18% and also through the port of Aktau – by 44% and the railway station Bolashak – by 70%.
It is noted that during 11 months of 2017, the number of organized container trains in the direction of China-Europe increased by 1,5 times, and in the direction -- Europe- China through Kazakhstan by 1,9 times. The main growth of transit volumes is to the direction of Chendu-Dostyk-Lodz.
