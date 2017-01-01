Crop harvest of sunflower seeds in Russia practically reached 10 mln tonnes
According to operational data of APK-Inform, as of December 7, the harvest of grains and leguminous crops in Russia was completed on 45.9 mln he (in 2016 – 45,8 mln he) that is 97,6% of the planted area. 139.7 mln tonnes of grain with the average yield of 30.4 c/hectare is threshed (in 2016 – 125.1 mln tonnes with the yield of 27,3 c/he), the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation reported.
In particular, corn for grain is threshed from the area of 2.4 mln he; 12.2 mln tonnes is threshed with the yield of 51.7 c/he.
Sunflower is harvested on 6.5 mln he; 9,9 mln tonnes is threshed with the yield of 15.2 c/hectare.
The soybeans is threshed on 2.5 mln he; 3.7 million tons is threshed with the yield of 15 c/hectare.
Sugar beet is dug out on 1.2 mln he; 51 mln tonnes is dug out with the yield of 453.8 c/hectare.
The sowing of winter crops is harvested on 17.1 mln he or 98,4% of the expected area (against 17.3 mln he in 2016).
