The Nikolaev seaport increased trans-shipment by almost 5% since the start of the year
In January-November 2017, the Nikolaev sea port increased the trans-shipment of loads by 4,8% up to 21.32 million tons compared with the same period of last year, reported the press service of seaports Administration of Ukraine.
In particular, the trans-shipment of imported cargoes increased by 22,8% to 5 million tons during the reported period, transit shipments rose by 14,3% to 1,137 mln tonnes, at the same time the transfer of export loads decreased by 2,4%, to 14,67 mln tonnes.
It is reported also, that cargo handling in the internal line of the port in January-November grew almost by 2,1 times up to 476 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: the Verkhovna Rada revoked the VAT discharge for the oilseeds exports
15:44
-
Bid prices for Ukrainian sunflower meal decreased on DAP Belarus
Yesterday, 15:15
-
Since the start of the season PJSC exported almost 30 thsd tonnes of flour and bran
Yesterday, 14:30
-
Since the start of 2017/18 MY Ukraine exported 17.5 mln tonnes of grain
Yesterday, 10:30
-
Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU spent more than 100 mln hryvnias for sponsorship
December 6, 17:09
-
FOB bid prices for sunflower meal increased at the seaports of Ukraine
December 6, 15:21
-
Ukraine and China has signed the investment cooperation project in the agrarian sector
December 6, 14:07
-
The agrarian committee supported the bill of extension the moratorium on farmlands sales in Ukraine till 2019
December 6, 11:09
-
Ukraine is expanding gradually it’s presence in the European food market
December 6, 09:26
-
Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU exported over 702 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds
December 5, 15:13