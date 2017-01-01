Agrinews

Russia: Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 960 thsd tonnes of grains last week

During the period of November 29 – December 6 of 2017, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation shipped for exports 48 vessels with grains and its by-products, with the volume of more than 964 thsd tonnes. At the same time, the share of wheat in the general structure of grain exports from the reporting ports totaled over 716 thsd tonnes, declared the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on December 7.

In particular, the region supplied grain commodities to 16 countries, including Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Yemen, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Philippines, Tunisia, Jordan and Italy.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that, the wheat, corn and rice millfeed at the total volume of more than 792 thsd tonnes is being loaded on vessels at the seaports. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Nigeria.

