Ukraine: the Verkhovna Rada revoked the VAT discharge for the oilseeds exports

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted for the cancellation of the VAT discharge for the export of soybeans, rapeseed and sunflower. The amendment should become valid on March 1 of 2018, the agency Interfax-Ukraine reported on December 8.

However, according to the deputies of Verkhovna Rada, the cancellation of the VAT discharge would provoke the price fall at the oilseeds market of Ukraine and the agrarians would lost up to 10-12 billions of hryvnias on the oilseeds export operations.

In addition, the representatives of the committee on agricultural policy and land issues demand to cancel the amendment from the Verkhovna Rada.

