Kazakhstan is expanding the export geography of oilseed crops

Kazakhstan exported more than 28.5 thsd tonnes of the sunflower seeds for the first 2 months of 2017/18 MY (September – October), which is twice higher the same period on the previous season, the Customs Control Committee of Kazakhstan reported.

According to the committee reports, Uzbekistan and China traditionally became the top importers of the oilseeds, and during the reporting period have shipped 6.9 thsd tonnes and 6.1 thsd tonnes respectively.

Moreover, it should be noted that the country for the first time during this MY exported the sunflower seeds to Poland – 22 tonnes in September-October. Besides, Poland is one of the leading importers of the flaxseeds and mustard in 2017/18 MY.

