Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of December 6, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 22.785 mln tonnes, an increase of 28.4% compared with the same period last season (17.746 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 17.63 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 26.7%), barley – 3.152 mln tonnes (up 1.8 times), and corn – 1.85 mln tonnes (down 5.2%).

