Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of December 6, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 22.785 mln tonnes, an increase of 28.4% compared with the same period last season (17.746 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 17.63 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 26.7%), barley – 3.152 mln tonnes (up 1.8 times), and corn – 1.85 mln tonnes (down 5.2%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 960 thsd tonnes of grains last week
December 8, 15:00
-
Crop harvest of sunflower seeds in Russia practically reached 10 mln tonnes
December 8, 12:30
-
The Russian ports of the Caspian Sea are loaded only for 20-30%
December 8, 09:50
-
Russia and Egypt will jointly produce equipment for the flour-and-cereals industry
December 7, 15:45
-
The development of port infrastructure allow Russia to boost grain export up to 70-80 million tons per year - Hatuov
December 6, 10:10
-
The prices of sunflower meal on the Russian export market decreased
December 5, 16:54
-
Russia harvested almost 140 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
December 5, 15:45
-
Russian Ministry of Agriculture should do anything possible to boost the transportation system for the grain export – A.Tkachev
December 4, 16:58
-
The prices of agrarians in the Russian Federation decreased almost by 8% for 10 months of this year
December 4, 10:18
-
Russia harvested over 139 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
December 1, 17:20