In 2017, Ukraine to harvest 62.3 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
According to preliminary figures, in 2017 the production of grains and pulses in Ukraine in registered weight will vary within the range of 62.3 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 4.28 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 8.
In particular, the expected harvest volumes of wheat total 26.1 mln tonnes, with the yield of 4.1 t/ha, corn per grain – 25.2 mln tonnes, with the yield of 5.6 t/ha, barley – 8.3 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.31 t/ha. Also, the harvest of rye will reach 497.4 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.91 t/ha, oats – 478.7 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.43 t/ha, buckwheat – 180.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1 t/ha, millet – 83.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.5 t/ha, and rice – 70.2 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 5.53 t/ha.
In addition, the harvest of sunflower seed totaled 11.6 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.96 t/ha, soybeans – 3.8 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.93 t/ha, and rapeseed – 2.2 mln tonnes, with the yield of 2.75 t/ha.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Leader of risk management on the global market of grains and oils became the sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
Yesterday, 17:20
-
Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU exported nearly 30 thsd tonnes of flour milling products
Yesterday, 17:00
-
In January-November, the Ukrainian ports increased cargo shipment volumes – USPA
Yesterday, 15:50
-
Leading law firm in Ukraine - a sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
Yesterday, 14:10
-
Ukraine: sprouts of winter crops appeared throughout 6.8 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 13:00
-
In 2017, Ukraine exported 5.3 mln tonnes of sunflower oil – State Fiscal Service
Yesterday, 11:40
-
Ukraine: the Verkhovna Rada revoked the VAT discharge for the oilseeds exports
December 8, 15:44