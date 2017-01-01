Agrinews

In 2017, Ukraine to harvest 62.3 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

According to preliminary figures, in 2017 the production of grains and pulses in Ukraine in registered weight will vary within the range of 62.3 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 4.28 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 8.

In particular, the expected harvest volumes of wheat total 26.1 mln tonnes, with the yield of 4.1 t/ha, corn per grain – 25.2 mln tonnes, with the yield of 5.6 t/ha, barley – 8.3 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.31 t/ha. Also, the harvest of rye will reach 497.4 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.91 t/ha, oats – 478.7 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.43 t/ha, buckwheat – 180.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1 t/ha, millet – 83.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.5 t/ha, and rice – 70.2 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 5.53 t/ha.

In addition, the harvest of sunflower seed totaled 11.6 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.96 t/ha, soybeans – 3.8 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.93 t/ha, and rapeseed – 2.2 mln tonnes, with the yield of 2.75 t/ha.

