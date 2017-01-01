In 2017, Ukraine exported 5.3 mln tonnes of sunflower oil – State Fiscal Service
In January-November of 2017, Ukraine supplied 5.35 mln tonnes of sunflower oil on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In monetary terms, the exported volumes totaled 3.99 bln USD.
In the reporting period, India became the main country-importer of Ukrainian sunflower oil, and purchased 1.929 mln tonnes of the product at 1.44 bln USD, followed by China – 548.4 thsd tonnes at 409.6 mln USD, and Spain – 520 thsd tonnes at 388.5 mln USD.
