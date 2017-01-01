Agrinews

Ukraine: sprouts of winter crops appeared throughout 6.8 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In Ukraine, agrarians planted winter grains for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 6.9 mln ha, ans the sprouts of crops appeared throughout 6.8 mln ha, or 98% of the planted areas, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 8.

According to the announcement, as of the reporting date 83% of the sprouted areas were in good and satisfactory condition (5.6 mln ha), 17% – in poor and thinned condition (1.2 mln ha), and 0.2% – no sprouts at all (113.6 thsd ha).

In addition, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 847.6 thsd ha (98%) from the general planted areas of 868.8 thsd ha, including 88% of the areas (744.9 thsd ha) in good and satisfactory condition, 12% (101.6 thsd ha) – in weak and thinned condition, as well as 1.1 thsd ha of losses. At the same time, almost 21.2 thsd ha (2%) of rapeseed areas did not form any sprouts.

The further condition of crops will depend on favourable weather conditions in the winter, informed the Ministry.

