Kazakhstan: subsidiaries of Food Contract Corporation accepted and shipped over 720 thsd tonnes of grains
For 11 months of 2017, two subsidiary companies of National Company Food Contract Corporation, Ak-Biday-Terminal JSC and Astyk Koymalary LLP, jointly accepted and shipped 725.8 thsd tonnes of grains, declared the press-service of the Corporation on December 7.
According to the announcement, in January-November period the volumes of grain transshipment through the grain terminal Ak-Biday-Terminal JSC in the port of Aktau totaled over 397.7 thsd tonnes.
Also, the volumes of grain acceptance by bread depots of Astyk Koymalary LLP totaled 328.1 thsd tonnes.
As a reminder, the grain terminal Ak-Biday-Terminal JSC is located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea in the seaport of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Manufacturing plants of Astyk Koymalary LLP are located in Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan oblasts.
