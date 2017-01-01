Agrinews

In January-November, the Ukrainian ports increased cargo shipment volumes – USPA

Since the beginning of 2017, the general cargo turnover in the seaports of Ukraine demonstrated a positive trend. In January-November of 2017, the Ukrainian seaports processed 121 mln tonnes of cargoes, an increase of 0.6% compared with the same period of 2016, including 35 mln tonnes of grains, declared the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

Also, in the reporting period the exports of vegetable oils increased by 23.5%, and totaled 4.9 mln tonnes.

In particular, the transshipment volumes of imported cargoes increased by 24.8%, to 18.3 mln tonnes, while export cargoes - down 0.4%, to 90.5 mln tonnes.

At the same time, the volumes of transit cargoes processing increased by 10.7%, to 10.8 mln tonnes, and container shipment increased by 3.2% – to 545.4 thsd TEU.

The following seaports processed most cargo volumes: Sea Commercial Port of Yuzhny – 38.7 mln tonnes, Odessa port – 21.9 mln tonnes, Mykolaiv port – 21.3 mln tonnes, and Commercial Sea Port of Chornomorsk – 15.8 mln tonnes.

