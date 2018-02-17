Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:20 Source: APK-Inform

Leader of risk management on the global market of grains and oils became the sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress

INTL FCStone become the sponsor of the 4th international conference "Middle East Grain Congress, which will be organized in Dubai (February 17, 2018).

INTL FCStone Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, providing customers across the globe with execution, clearing and advisory services in commodities, capital markets, currencies, asset management and more. During the years of cooperation with APK-Inform agency, INTL FCStone Inc. presented to the representatives of the Black Sea countries all peculiarities of risk management on the world market of grains and oils.

INTL FStone is a global provider of commodity risk management services. For nearly 80+ years, INTL FCStone has have been providing companies and individuals with trading, information and consulting services as it relates to protecting price risk in the marketplace. Products and services includes market information, analysis, brokerage, trading, clearing, structured products and customized solutions for managing commodity risk. From FX, interest rates, to oil and energy products, to grains, oilseeds, and softs, INTL FCStone has the expertise and tools to address your specific commodity risk management needs.

You can learn more detailed information about INTL FStone, and establish contacts with its representative Mr. Matt Ammermann directly in the frames of the conference, after filling in the application form for participation in the event.

Working at the forefront of risk management in one of the fastest and largest growing agricultural markets in the world, Mr. Ammermann provides risk management solutions to the Eastern Europe/Black Sea market to help improve and control margins and the impact of commodity prices to a business’s operation. For nearly the past decade Mr. Ammermann has been working with producers, traders, exporters, crushers, millers, and consumers from all commodity groups helping to educate and guide them on how to effectively manage their price risk.

Organizational committee provides more detailed information on conditions of participation in conference, sponsorship, or making a presentation:

+380 562 320795,

+380 562 321595

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) [email protected]

Comments

