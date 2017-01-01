Agrinews

Yesterday, 11:10

In January-October, Russia exported 24.5 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service

In January-October of 2017, Russia exported 24.5 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 4.3 bln USD, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia on December 11.

According to the announcement, Russia traditionally shipped the major volumes of wheat to far abroad foreign countries – 23.3 mln tonnes (at 4.1 bln USD).

In the reporting period, wheat import volumes totaled 213.2 thsd tonnes (32.7 mln USD).

Also, during ten months of 2017 Russia imported 164.4 thsd tonnes of barley (32.3 mln USD), and 42.2 thsd tonnes of corn (139.4 mln USD).

