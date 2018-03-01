Ukraine exported almost 2 mln tonnes of rapeseed – State Fiscal Service
In January-November of 2017, Ukraine supplied 1.99 mln tonnes of rapeseed on foreign markets at the general sum of 819.4 mln USD, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, in the reporting period the Netherlands imported 511.39 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian rapeseed at 210.39 mln USD, Belgium – 430.15 thsd tonnes at 176.94 mln USD, and Germany – 409.24 thsd tonnes at 168.35 mln USD.
As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decided to cancel the value added tax refund on the exports of soybeans, rapeseed and sunflower seed since March 1, 2018.
