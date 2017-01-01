Agrinews

Russia: in January-November, the seaports increased grain shipment volumes – Association of Sea Commercial Ports

In January-November of 2017, the seaports of Russia increased the shipment volumes of grains by 33.4% compared with the same period last year - to 43 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation.

The general cargo turnover in the Russian seaports grew by 9% compared with the same period in 2016, and totaled 716.7 mln tonnes.

According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 552.2 mln tonnes, up 6.7% compared with January-November of last year, imports – 32.7 mln tonnes (up 13.6%), transit – 52.8 mln tonnes (up 14.4%), and coastal freight – 78.8 mln tonnes (up 20.6%).

