Seatrade Group - a sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
APK-Inform Agency continues preparation works for the fourth international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*, on February 17, 2018.
The Pakistani company SeaTrade Group became the sponsor of the event. Since 1976, the company works on the Pakistani market, and it is recognized throughout Pakistan and the world as the leading trading and shipping organization in the country. The company imports oilseeds, vegetable oils, oilseed meals, pellets, grains, DDGS and other commodities, exports rapeseed meal, and also provides services for transshipment and transportation.
Within frames of the conference, the Chief Executive of SeaTrade Group, Muhammad Najib Balagamwalla will make a report about the market of agricultural products in Pakistan in terms of the exports and imports of the main types of grains and pulses.
You can learn more detailed information about SeaTrade Group of Companies, and establish contacts with its representatives directly within frames of the conference, after filling in the application form for participation in the event.
More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:
+38 (0562) 32-07-95, +7 (495) 789-44-19 (multichannel)
+38 (0562) 32-15-95
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected]
